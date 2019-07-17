10 three-bedroom homes on sale in Leeds for £100,000 or less right now

1. 100,000 - Barkly Terrace, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS11

A spacious three bedroom mid terrace set over two floors. The property features gas central heating and PVCu double glazing and briefly provides an entrance hall with stairs to the first floor, living room to the front and dining room opening from the kitchen which has been recently refitted with a range of modern white storage units. To the first floor there are two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and house wet room with shower and also a recess housing a bath. Outside there are low maintenance gardens and the property is for sale with the benefit of no onward chain. ZOOPLA

ZOOPLA

other