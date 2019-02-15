10 of the most enchanting gardens in the UK you've probably never heard of

Love gardens? Then you’ll adore this selection of the UK’s finest gardens, brought to you by Just Go Holidays and Historic Houses.

Nothing tells a nation’s story like its homes and gardens. Historic Houses places are not static museums, but personal, living examples of Britain’s past, present and future. From iconic palaces to more intimate manor houses, many of the properties supported by Historic Houses are still private family homes.

The Italian-style Peto Garden at Iford Manor was designed by Harold Peto, who lived at Iford Manor from 1899 until his death in 1933. The landscape is characterised by terraces, impressive sculptures and stunning views of the valley.

On these fascinating tours we uncover the distinctive stories of the families who have lived in these special places and get a glimpse into the lives of those who still do, with many owners offering exclusive access or behind-the-scenes tours for our guests. There’s also a chance to discover fine architectural treasures, superb collections and stunning interiors.

For more information on each of these venues, and on the tours to visit them, visit the Just Go Historic Houses website.

The delightful 15 acres of gardens of Hoveton Hall Gardens are made up of several areas, each with its own unique charm. These include the walled Spider Garden, the Old Kitchen Garden with lawns and herbaceous borders, a 19th-century glass house and 18th-century ice well, a Woodland Walk, Magnolia Garden plus two lakes and an arboretum.

Borde Hill Gardens is set in over 200 acres of garden, park and woodlands which has views across the Sussex High Weald. It combines both impressive views with stunning outdoor garden rooms. Enjoy beautiful woodland walks, strolls alongside the lake or perhaps visit the scenic Italian Garden and Rose Garden for a chance to take in the tranquil atmosphere.

The childhood home of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, St Pauls Walden Bury is a traditional country estate. Explore the celebrated 18th-century landscaped garden, a spectacular formal woodland garden with long avenues leading to temples, statues, lake and ponds, and beautiful flower gardens.

Helmingham Hall Gardens is set within a 400-acre deer park surrounding the spectacular Tudor moated Hall. Named Garden of the Year 2017 by Historic Houses and extensively redesigned by the current owner, the gardens include a classic parterre flanked by hybrid musk roses, a stunning walled kitchen garden with exquisite herbaceous borders and beds of vegetables, a herb and knot garden as well as a beautiful rose garden.

Following a major restoration project, the beautiful Abbotsbury Subtropical Gardens has many new exotic and unusual flowers. From the viewpoint at the top of the Magnolia Walk you can also take in stunning views of Dorsets Jurassic Coast.

Great Dixter, was the home of gardener and gardening writer Christopher Lloyd. The famous gardens feature topiary, mixed borders, an orchard and wild flower meadow. In addition the house, although largely medieval, has several later additions by Edwin Lutyens.

With 1,000 acres of parkland to explore, Castle Howard is a haven of peace and tranquility with extensive woodland walks, temples, lakes and fountains. The monumental landscape offers breathtaking views at every turn, taking in the countryside of the Howardian Hills, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.