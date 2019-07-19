10 of the best cocktail bars in Leeds on National Daiquiri Day
19 July marks National Daiquiri Day and people are filling up their glasses with the rum-based cocktail to celebrate.
Here are 10 of the best cocktail bars in Leeds that serve their own version of the classic cocktail - traditionally made with mixed rum, lime juice and sugar.
1. Distrikt
A whole section of the drinks menu is dedicated to Daiquiris at this bar on Duncan Street.
jpimedia
2. Revolution
Frozen strawberry and bubblegum daiquiris are on the menu on Call Lane and Cookridge Street.
jpimedia
3. Tiki Hideaway
Strawberry daiquiris are on the menu at this bar, above Call Lane Social on Call Lane.
jpimedia
4. Be at One
Serving strawberry, mango or raspberry daiquiris on Millennium Square and Boar Lane.
jpimedia
View more