10 of the best cocktail bars in Leeds on National Daiquiri Day

Here are 10 of the best cocktail bars in Leeds that serve their own version of the classic cocktail - traditionally made with mixed rum, lime juice and sugar.

1. Distrikt A whole section of the drinks menu is dedicated to Daiquiris at this bar on Duncan Street.

2. Revolution Frozen strawberry and bubblegum daiquiris are on the menu on Call Lane and Cookridge Street.

3. Tiki Hideaway Strawberry daiquiris are on the menu at this bar, above Call Lane Social on Call Lane.

4. Be at One Serving strawberry, mango or raspberry daiquiris on Millennium Square and Boar Lane.

