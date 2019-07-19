Be at One bar in Leeds.

10 of the best cocktail bars in Leeds on National Daiquiri Day

19 July marks National Daiquiri Day and people are filling up their glasses with the rum-based cocktail to celebrate.

Here are 10 of the best cocktail bars in Leeds that serve their own version of the classic cocktail - traditionally made with mixed rum, lime juice and sugar.

A whole section of the drinks menu is dedicated to Daiquiris at this bar on Duncan Street.

1. Distrikt

Frozen strawberry and bubblegum daiquiris are on the menu on Call Lane and Cookridge Street.

2. Revolution

Strawberry daiquiris are on the menu at this bar, above Call Lane Social on Call Lane.

3. Tiki Hideaway

Serving strawberry, mango or raspberry daiquiris on Millennium Square and Boar Lane.

4. Be at One

