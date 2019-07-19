Picture: Shutterstock

10 cheap family getaways for the summer holidays across Yorkshire

Enjoy the summer holidays in Yorkshire at one of these ten getaways.

From cottages to camping, there’s something for all budgets this summer.

Enjoy the kids pool, views of the racecourse and a trip to the nearby Railway Museum.

1. Marriott, York

Kids will love the pool and spacious grounds of this estate hotel.

2. Raithwaite Estate, Whitby

This family-friendly site currently has an offer of five nights for the price of three.

3. Studfold caravan and camping park, Harrogate

Enjoy family glamping in the on-site pods, which have kitchen facilities, a BBQ area and TVs.

4. Back-o-beyond campsite, South Yorkshire

