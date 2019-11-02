The 10 best places in Leeds for dessert - according to TripAdvisor reviews

These are the best 10 places to get dessert in Leeds, according to TripAdvisor reviews.
1. Just Grand Vintage Tea Rooms, Grand Arcade
One reviewer said: 'Lovely tea rooms - great atmosphere, super friendly and relaxed. Excellent value for money and simply delicious food and exactly the right amounts. The fruit cake is one of the best Ive ever had.'
2. The Arch Cafe, Mark Lane
One reviewer said: 'Fresh cake was a winner and service with a smile.'
3. Bramble Bakehouse, Springfield Road, Guiseley
One reviewer said: 'I have to give 10/10 for the homemade scone served on a platter with strawberry jam and clotted cream. Delicious! Hot drinks are served in vintage cups and saucers with quaint teapots and milk jugs.'
Photo: Google
4. Blinok Pancake House, Station Road, Guiseley
One reviewer said: 'Amazing pancakes and brilliant coffee and the service was top class. We were made to feel so at home and valued and everyone, from grandparents to toddlers, had a superb lunch of savoury and sweet pancakes.'
Photo: Google
