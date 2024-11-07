The Christmas season is fast approaching and retailers across Leeds are looking for extra hands to help during the busy period.

Retailers often hire seasonal staff throughout November and December to help as they get a significant increase of demand from those buying Christmas presents.

We’ve collected all of the retailers at shopping centres across Leeds who are hiring staff this Christmas season below:

Nespresso - Festive retail sales assistant

Contract: Three-month contract, £12 per hour, 20-hours per week (flexible)

Summary: “We’re looking for a dedicated and driven Sales Assistant, to join our Nespresso boutique in Leeds. If you can demonstrate a strong understanding of the retail and competitive environment in which the Nespresso business operates, you could contribute to the growing success of the brand.”

H. Samuel - Temporary Christmas Sales Associate

Contract: Part-time with “competitive salary and great staff discount”.

Summary: “You’ll have a passion for putting the customer first and creating memorable customer experiences. While you may not specifically have jewellery experience, you will certainly have an interest in jewellery products and brands. A positive, ‘can-do’ attitude is essential, with a natural ability for striking up a conversation with a diverse range of customers.”

Crown Point

DCK Group - Christmas retail assistant

Contract: £11.64 an hour, 30 hours per-week, temporary until December 28th

Summary: You will need to be customer-focused, with a friendly, polite, professional and positive attitude.

You will complete various instore activities which include:

Merchandising our product to our visual merchandising guidelines

Putting out deliveries of new stock

Maintaining housekeeping standards

Setting up promotional activities

You will be working with the host management teams to build great relationships and identify opportunities to improve sales.

Merrion Centre

Cardsdirect - Seasonal Assistant

Contract: Ends on December 31

Summary: To work as part of a small team to ensure the smooth operation of your store at the busiest time of the year.

Your purpose: MAKE PEOPLE SMILE! Through the product, the prices and the service.

We’re recruiting friendly and approachable people who are passionate about delivering exceptional customer service and can work at pace.

Various hours are available to assist us with peak time & weekend till support, through to evening replenishment shifts.

Let us know your availability when you apply.