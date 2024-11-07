Christmas jobs, Leeds: Retail roles this Festive Season at shopping centres including Trinity and White Rose
Retailers often hire seasonal staff throughout November and December to help as they get a significant increase of demand from those buying Christmas presents.
We’ve collected all of the retailers at shopping centres across Leeds who are hiring staff this Christmas season below:
Nespresso - Festive retail sales assistant
Contract: Three-month contract, £12 per hour, 20-hours per week (flexible)
Summary: “We’re looking for a dedicated and driven Sales Assistant, to join our Nespresso boutique in Leeds. If you can demonstrate a strong understanding of the retail and competitive environment in which the Nespresso business operates, you could contribute to the growing success of the brand.”
Contract: Part-time with “competitive salary and great staff discount”.
Summary: “You’ll have a passion for putting the customer first and creating memorable customer experiences. While you may not specifically have jewellery experience, you will certainly have an interest in jewellery products and brands. A positive, ‘can-do’ attitude is essential, with a natural ability for striking up a conversation with a diverse range of customers.”
Contract: £11.64 an hour, 30 hours per-week, temporary until December 28th
Summary: You will need to be customer-focused, with a friendly, polite, professional and positive attitude.
You will complete various instore activities which include:
- Merchandising our product to our visual merchandising guidelines
- Putting out deliveries of new stock
- Maintaining housekeeping standards
- Setting up promotional activities
- You will be working with the host management teams to build great relationships and identify opportunities to improve sales.
Cardsdirect - Seasonal Assistant
Contract: Ends on December 31
Summary: To work as part of a small team to ensure the smooth operation of your store at the busiest time of the year.
Your purpose: MAKE PEOPLE SMILE! Through the product, the prices and the service.
We’re recruiting friendly and approachable people who are passionate about delivering exceptional customer service and can work at pace.
Various hours are available to assist us with peak time & weekend till support, through to evening replenishment shifts.
Let us know your availability when you apply.