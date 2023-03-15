News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
9 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
9 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child
10 hours ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
10 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
14 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims

Woodhouse in 1967: 19 photo gems featuring 'Buggy Park' and Buslingthorpe School

This is sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called Woodhouse home at the end of the 1960s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

Do you remember Buggy Park? It was an an open space at the back of Buslingthorpe School, on which once stood Thackeray, Daisy and Hobson Street as well as Great Carr Cross Streets, which children used as a playground. This photo is one of 23 gems showcasing life around Woodhouse in 1967. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of Woodhouse in 1967. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

1. Woodhouse in 1967

Enjoy these photo memories of Woodhouse in 1967. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
A greengrocers on the corner of Cambridge Road and Clayfield Terrace in August 1967.

2. Woodhouse in 1967

A greengrocers on the corner of Cambridge Road and Clayfield Terrace in August 1967. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
A hardware shop on the corner of Cambridge Road and Vaughan Street in August 1967. Business of Keith and son, selling electrical goods, radios, paint and tools. Signs on the door advertise coal for sale, and paraffin for heaters. To the right is S. Appleson shoe shop, then Oakfield Street is next.

3. Woodhouse in 1967

A hardware shop on the corner of Cambridge Road and Vaughan Street in August 1967. Business of Keith and son, selling electrical goods, radios, paint and tools. Signs on the door advertise coal for sale, and paraffin for heaters. To the right is S. Appleson shoe shop, then Oakfield Street is next. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
A newsagents on the corner of Cambridge Road and Oakfield Street in August 1967. To the right is Ashfield Street with two children outside a house.

4. Woodhouse in 1967

A newsagents on the corner of Cambridge Road and Oakfield Street in August 1967. To the right is Ashfield Street with two children outside a house. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Leeds