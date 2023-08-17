Leeds news you can trust since 1890
West Leeds nostalgia: Photo gems showcase Wortley in the 1950s

These wonderful photos turn the spotlight on a decade in the life of Wortley in the 1950s.
Andrew Hutchinson
Published 17th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

They showcase a range of shops, pubs and local businesses which made up the heartbeat of Lower and Upper Wortley during the decade. Well-travelled streets such as Tong Road, Geldard Road and Green Lane are also featured. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

This view looks along the even numbered side of Grange Street in the direction of Wellington Road in July 1959. On the left edge are the entrances to outside toilet blocks and middens. Numbers 10 to 4 Grange Street then follow to the right where the back of the Spotted Cow pub is visible complete with maltings chimney. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

On the left of this view from June 1959 is Copley Yard where a car is parked. The two properties in view were part of the same premises as number 6 Tong Road, the pale fronted building in the centre of the view. This was an upholsterers and furnishers, business of R. Robinson. Number 4 follows to the right, this building is shared by Lilians hairdressers upstairs and G. Levine's tailors downstairs. Number 2a is the Crown Meat Market with The Crown Hotel at number 2 Wellington Road is visible on the right edge. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Gelderd Road at the junction with Whitehall Road in September 1950. 'Tainton Ltd', can be seen in the centre. Adverts for 'Bile Beans', 'India Tyres', 'Greys Cigarettes', visible. Traffic on the roads. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Back to back properties on Havelock Street in June 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

