2 . Wortley in the 1950s

On the left of this view from June 1959 is Copley Yard where a car is parked. The two properties in view were part of the same premises as number 6 Tong Road, the pale fronted building in the centre of the view. This was an upholsterers and furnishers, business of R. Robinson. Number 4 follows to the right, this building is shared by Lilians hairdressers upstairs and G. Levine's tailors downstairs. Number 2a is the Crown Meat Market with The Crown Hotel at number 2 Wellington Road is visible on the right edge. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service