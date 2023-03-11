News you can trust since 1890
West Leeds: Memories of Armley's Gotts Park golf course

This gallery aims to score a hole in one with those golfers who have enjoyed a round at Gotts Park in west Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
5 hours ago

These photos tee off with memories of when the municipal course first opened to the public in April 1933. They then hit the fairway before chipping in with images from down the decades including when the future looked uncertain. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Ryder Cup memories - When the greats of golf played in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of Gotts Park golf course. PIC: Leeds Parks and Countryside

Gotts Park golf course

Enjoy these photo memories of Gotts Park golf course. PIC: Leeds Parks and Countryside

Photo: Leeds Parks and Countryside

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Robert H Blackburn (centre) is being presented with a memento by Alderman Alf Masser (left) while young boys look on.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Robert H Blackburn (centre) is being presented with a memento by Alderman Alf Masser (left) while young boys look on.

Photo: Leeds Parks and Countryside

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Robert H Blackburn, driving the first ball at the opening ceremony

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Robert H Blackburn, driving the first ball at the opening ceremony

Photo: Leeds Parks and Countryside

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Robert H Blackburn, along with Alderman Alf Masser, meeting a group of children at the opening ceremony of Gotts Park golf course.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Robert H Blackburn, along with Alderman Alf Masser, meeting a group of children at the opening ceremony of Gotts Park golf course.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

