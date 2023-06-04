These photo gems from the 1960s put the ace into Armley.
They showcase the hustle and bustle of the suburb during a decade of social and economic change. Streets, shops, pubs and schools are all in focus as well as businesses which provided the community with a job. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.
The rear of Armley National School or Armley Higher Grade School which opened in 1832 and closed in 1966. It was located on Chapel Lane. Pictured in December 1967. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Castleton Hotel public house, one of Tetley's houses, pictured in February 1964. On the left is Castleton Place, to the right Castleton Terrace. There was thought to have been a fortification in the area described as a 'castle'. the name Castleton is derived from this. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
On the left edge of this view, properties on Main Street can be seen. Moving right onto Main Road, two boys stand next to a grocers and confectioners with the names C.& A. Garlick over the door. A painted wall sign above the window bears the name C. Briggs, the proprietor of a tobacconists here between the 1910s and the late 1940s. Pictured in August 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
The Armley Babies Welcome Clinic at the edge of Armley Moor in June 1965. This was a branch of the Leeds Babies Welcome Association, a charity providing centres for mothers and babies with advice on childcare, health and nutrition. Photo: David Gibbons