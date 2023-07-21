This Branch Road landmark takes centre stage in a trip down memory lane celebrating a decade in the life of Armley.
The curtain is raised on life around the suburb in the 1930s with the Western Talkie cinema which welcomed generations of movie-goers. It is one of 12 photo memories charting 10 years in the community. Other landmarks featured include an bird’s eye view of the prison as well as Town Street and Armley Road. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Armley in the 1930s
Western Talkie cinema in January 1937. It originally opened as the Pictureland cinema on April 25, 1910 and had been converted from a Primitive Methodist Chapel, owned by American Bioscope Co Ltd, taken over by Tommy Thompson and Charles Metcalf in 1910. It seated 439 people. The name changed to Western Talkie in November 1933 and closed on May 26, 1956 to re-open in 1957 as the New Western. It was finally closed on December 30, 1960, after a showing of 'The Unforgiven' starring Burt Lancaster. It was converted to a bingo hall. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Armley in the 1930s
An aerial view of of Armley Gaol in 1937. It was built as Leeds Borough Gaol and completed in July 1847 at a cost of £43,000. The buildings were designed by architects Perkin and Backhouse. The road from top to bottom across the centre is Hall Lane and New Wortley Cemetery is at the left edge from the middle to the top. The prison is surrounded by a high wall and wihin the boundaries there is an exercise yard. Inmates can be seen walking the circular paths. The rows of terraced houses, bottom left, are Hawthorn Place and Hawthorn Terrace. Behind the prison Winchester Road runs from the junction with Hall Lane. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Armley in the 1930s
Part of Armley Road, showing tramlines, overhead cables, ornamental wrought iron street lamp, and large house with high wall around garden. Pictured in September 1937. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Armley in the 1930s
Part of Armley Road, showing tramlines, overhead cables, ornamental wrought iron street lamp, and large house with high wall around garden. Pictured in September 1937. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net