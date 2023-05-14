This photo gallery features a slice of life in Stanningley during the 1960s.
Corner shops to cafes are in focus as is Town Street which remains at the heart of the community to this day. Rows of back to back houses also dominate the images and are punctuated with scenes of factory life which provided employment to a generation of local people. The photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 11 'then and now' images of Pudsey
A long view of Albert Street taken from the junction with Stanningley Road in July 1968. Parents and children are gathered in the street outside number 5. A corner shop with a white door is numbered as 556 Stanningley Road and in the background left, is the corner shop, Lodges at the corner bottom of Waterhouse Terrace at number 560. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
The Stanningley branch of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd at number 105 Town Street. Goods for sale include maccaroni cheese. On the right is Wood's Row leading up to Vernon Place. Pictured in August 1963. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Fowler's Buildings on Town Street in August 1963. On the far right is the T.H. Wortley cycle shop where cycles are lined up on the pavement outside. On the left of the image cars are parked in a wire fenced in plot of land. Two of the cars are Heinkel bubble cars. These were a popular form of transport in 1960s as the tiny car was taxed as a motorcycle and cheap to run. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Terraced streets situated off Stanningley Road (seen in the foreground) in Julky 1968. From the left the four streets in view are Waterhouse Terrace, Albert Street, St Thomas Street and Britannia Street. Corner shops and an off licence can be seen at the junction with Stanningley Road. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service