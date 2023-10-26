These gems take you along well travelled streets in the heart of the community such as Hall Road, Strawberry Lane and Theaker Lane and in the 1940s. The gallery also features Amen Corner and Dunkirk Hill. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook