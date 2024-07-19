1 . Armley in the 1930s

Western Talkie cinema in January 1937. It originally opened as the Pictureland cinema on April 25, 1910 and had been converted from a Primitive Methodist Chapel in 1910. It seated 439 people. The name changed to Western Talkie in November 1933 and closed on May 26, 1956 to re-open in 1957 as the New Western. It was finally closed on December 30, 1960. It was converted to a bingo hall. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net