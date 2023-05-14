West Leeds: 21 sparkling photos take you back to Stanningley in the 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th May 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 08:25 BST
This photo gallery features a sparkling slice of life in Stanningley during the 1960s.

Corner shops to cafes are in focus as is Town Street which remains at the heart of the community to this day. Rows of back to back houses also dominate the images and are punctuated with scenes of factory life which provided employment to a generation of local people. The photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A long view of Albert Street taken from the junction with Stanningley Road in July 1968. Parents and children are gathered in the street outside number 5. A corner shop with a white door is numbered as 556 Stanningley Road and in the background left, is the corner shop, Lodges at the corner bottom of Waterhouse Terrace at number 560.

1. Stanningley in the 1960s

A long view of Albert Street taken from the junction with Stanningley Road in July 1968. Parents and children are gathered in the street outside number 5. A corner shop with a white door is numbered as 556 Stanningley Road and in the background left, is the corner shop, Lodges at the corner bottom of Waterhouse Terrace at number 560. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
The Stanningley branch of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd at number 105 Town Street. Goods for sale include maccaroni cheese. On the right is Wood's Row leading up to Vernon Place. Pictured in August 1963.

2. Stanningley in the 1960s

The Stanningley branch of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd at number 105 Town Street. Goods for sale include maccaroni cheese. On the right is Wood's Row leading up to Vernon Place. Pictured in August 1963. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Fowler's Buildings on Town Street in August 1963. On the far right is the T.H. Wortley cycle shop where cycles are lined up on the pavement outside. On the left of the image cars are parked in a wire fenced in plot of land. Two of the cars are Heinkel bubble cars. These were a popular form of transport in 1960s as the tiny car was taxed as a motorcycle and cheap to run.

3. Stanningley in the 1960s

Fowler's Buildings on Town Street in August 1963. On the far right is the T.H. Wortley cycle shop where cycles are lined up on the pavement outside. On the left of the image cars are parked in a wire fenced in plot of land. Two of the cars are Heinkel bubble cars. These were a popular form of transport in 1960s as the tiny car was taxed as a motorcycle and cheap to run. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Terraced streets situated off Stanningley Road (seen in the foreground) in Julky 1968. From the left the four streets in view are Waterhouse Terrace, Albert Street, St Thomas Street and Britannia Street. Corner shops and an off licence can be seen at the junction with Stanningley Road.

4. Stanningley in the 1960s

Terraced streets situated off Stanningley Road (seen in the foreground) in Julky 1968. From the left the four streets in view are Waterhouse Terrace, Albert Street, St Thomas Street and Britannia Street. Corner shops and an off licence can be seen at the junction with Stanningley Road. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
The rear private gardens and entrances of a row of terraced houses on Keighley Place. Clothes hang on lines stretched across the gardens. The road in the foreground is Keighley Place. Pictured in August 1963.

5. Stanningley in the 1960s

The rear private gardens and entrances of a row of terraced houses on Keighley Place. Clothes hang on lines stretched across the gardens. The road in the foreground is Keighley Place. Pictured in August 1963. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Butler Place in August 1963. On the left of the image shops on Town Street are visible. A coach built pram stands by the side wall of number 27 Butler Place at the entrance to Butler Place. On the right are a row of three back-to-back terraced houses numbers 1 to 5 Butler Place. Clothes hang on a line stretched across the front of number 1 while a young girl stands by a tricycle outside number 3. Number 5 on the right has become derelict.

6. Stanningley in the 1960s

Butler Place in August 1963. On the left of the image shops on Town Street are visible. A coach built pram stands by the side wall of number 27 Butler Place at the entrance to Butler Place. On the right are a row of three back-to-back terraced houses numbers 1 to 5 Butler Place. Clothes hang on a line stretched across the front of number 1 while a young girl stands by a tricycle outside number 3. Number 5 on the right has become derelict. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice