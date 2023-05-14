3 . Stanningley in the 1960s

Fowler's Buildings on Town Street in August 1963. On the far right is the T.H. Wortley cycle shop where cycles are lined up on the pavement outside. On the left of the image cars are parked in a wire fenced in plot of land. Two of the cars are Heinkel bubble cars. These were a popular form of transport in 1960s as the tiny car was taxed as a motorcycle and cheap to run. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service