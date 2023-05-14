1. Stanningley in the 1960s
A long view of Albert Street taken from the junction with Stanningley Road in July 1968. Parents and children are gathered in the street outside number 5. A corner shop with a white door is numbered as 556 Stanningley Road and in the background left, is the corner shop, Lodges at the corner bottom of Waterhouse Terrace at number 560. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Stanningley in the 1960s
The Stanningley branch of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd at number 105 Town Street. Goods for sale include maccaroni cheese. On the right is Wood's Row leading up to Vernon Place. Pictured in August 1963. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Stanningley in the 1960s
Fowler's Buildings on Town Street in August 1963. On the far right is the T.H. Wortley cycle shop where cycles are lined up on the pavement outside. On the left of the image cars are parked in a wire fenced in plot of land. Two of the cars are Heinkel bubble cars. These were a popular form of transport in 1960s as the tiny car was taxed as a motorcycle and cheap to run. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Stanningley in the 1960s
Terraced streets situated off Stanningley Road (seen in the foreground) in Julky 1968. From the left the four streets in view are Waterhouse Terrace, Albert Street, St Thomas Street and Britannia Street. Corner shops and an off licence can be seen at the junction with Stanningley Road. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Stanningley in the 1960s
The rear private gardens and entrances of a row of terraced houses on Keighley Place. Clothes hang on lines stretched across the gardens. The road in the foreground is Keighley Place. Pictured in August 1963. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Stanningley in the 1960s
Butler Place in August 1963. On the left of the image shops on Town Street are visible. A coach built pram stands by the side wall of number 27 Butler Place at the entrance to Butler Place. On the right are a row of three back-to-back terraced houses numbers 1 to 5 Butler Place. Clothes hang on a line stretched across the front of number 1 while a young girl stands by a tricycle outside number 3. Number 5 on the right has become derelict. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service