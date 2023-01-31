Yet the Wainwright’s of Westerton Road were happy to feed them. For the money that was pumped into the one armed bandits helped to pay for the family's annual holiday. "They're glorified piggy banks really," said George Wainwright at the time this photo was taken in February 1976. It is one of 12 charting life around West Ardsley during the 1970s. The gallery features local landmarks as well as pubs and schools which are sure to bring back memories for generations of resident who once called the community home. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 11 photo memories to take you back to Morley in 1971 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook