West Ardsley in the 1970s: When armed bandits took refuge in a family home

It was a decade four bandits took refuge in the home of a West Ardsley family.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

Yet the Wainwright’s of Westerton Road were happy to feed them. For the money that was pumped into the one armed bandits helped to pay for the family's annual holiday. "They're glorified piggy banks really," said George Wainwright at the time this photo was taken in February 1976. It is one of 12 charting life around West Ardsley during the 1970s. The gallery features local landmarks as well as pubs and schools which are sure to bring back memories for generations of resident who once called the community home. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 11 photo memories to take you back to Morley in 1971 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around West Ardsley in the 1970s. PIC: YPN

The Ebenezer Primitive Methodist Chapel in Haigh Moor Road in July 1971. There is a plaque on the wall above the porch. Three small boys can be seen in Haigh Moor Road, one riding a tricycle.

Hill Top Infant School on Batley Road pictured in July 1971.

The Cardigan Arms in Dewsbury Road pictured in February 1971. The painted sign on the white-rendered exterior wall depicts the arms of the Cardigan family, Lords of the Manor.

