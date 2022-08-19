News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
Enjoy these memories from V97. PIC: Mark Bickerdike
Enjoy these memories from V97. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

V97: Memories of a Leeds festival to remember

It was the festival which helped put Leeds on the music map.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:45 am

The northern leg of V97 promised a weekend to remember with three stages and camping at Temple Newsam Park. Thousands enjoyed Blur, The Prodigy, Foo Fighters and Reef on the main stage as well as Ash, Mansun and Stereophonics on the inaugural NME stage with sets from The Chemical Brothers, Daft Punk and Carl Cox in the Virgin High Energy Tent. Enjoy these photo memories plucked from the YEP archive showcasing the spirit and atmosphere of the two day music extravaganza. READ MORE: Memories from the night U2 rocked Roundhay Park in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Memories of V97

Ian McCulloch of Echo and the Bunnymen on the NME stage.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales

2. Memories of V97

Stonehenge like structures made from old VW Beetle cars were put up on site for revellers to enjoy.

Photo: Roy Fox

Photo Sales

3. Memories of V97

An aerial view of a tent city at Temple Newsam. Pictured are some of the 20,000 tents are pitched in fields surrounding the event.

Photo: Malik Walton

Photo Sales

4. Memories of V97

The Prodigy headlined the main stage on the Saturday night. Pictured is frontman Keith Flint.

Photo: Richard Moran

Photo Sales
MemoriesLeeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 5