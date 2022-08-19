V97: Memories of a Leeds festival to remember

The northern leg of V97 promised a weekend to remember with three stages and camping at Temple Newsam Park. Thousands enjoyed Blur, The Prodigy, Foo Fighters and Reef on the main stage as well as Ash, Mansun and Stereophonics on the inaugural NME stage with sets from The Chemical Brothers, Daft Punk and Carl Cox in the Virgin High Energy Tent. Enjoy these photo memories plucked from the YEP archive showcasing the spirit and atmosphere of the two day music extravaganza. READ MORE: Memories from the night U2 rocked Roundhay Park in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook