The night Leeds pinched three points from the Magpies nest

An early goal from Mark Viduka and a late strike from Alan Smith in September 2002 ensured the Whites left St James's Park with the three points for the first time since Boxing Day 1998. Leeds played with a real sense of purpose after arriving in the north east on the back of two straight defeats. And Terry Venables' team defended stoutly as an increasingly desperate Newcastle United went in search of an equaliser before Smith's late goal sealed a 2-1 win. Goalkeeper Paul Robinson was particularly magnificent for the visitors, underlining his England credentials with a string of brilliant saves. The Whites went on to finish the Premiership season in 15th while the Magpies ended the campaign in third place. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook