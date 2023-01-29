News you can trust since 1890
Tetley's Brewery Wharf: Memories of the Leeds museum dedicated to beer

This photo gallery starts with a Tetley teaser. Can you spot the pub names in this inn-triguing display?

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

This was one of the displays which greeted visitors to Tetley’s museum of brewing back in the mid-1990s. Tetley’s Brewery Wharf proved a popular attraction during its six year stint in the city centre. The museum featured a film theatre, games room, 14th century alehouse, Elizabethan coaching inn, Jacobean tavern, Georgian gin palace, Victorian and Edwardian pubs as well as an amphitheatre. A redevelopment of the surrounding area led to its closure in 2000. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, which raises a glass to the past. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Tetley's Brewery Wharf

Enjoy these photo memories of Tetley's Brewery Wharf. PIC: YPN

Photo: YPN

2. Tetley's Brewery Wharf

The design of the proposed new Tetley's Brewery Wharf.

Photo: Tetley

3. Tetley's Brewery Wharf

The circular structure of Tetley's Brewery Wharf Museum opened on March 19, 1994.

Photo: YPN

4. Tetley's Brewery Wharf

"It's hoe down time at Tetley's Brewery Wharf"

Photo: Jack Hickes

