Tetley's Brewery Wharf: Memories of the Leeds museum dedicated to beer

This was one of the displays which greeted visitors to Tetley’s museum of brewing back in the mid-1990s. Tetley’s Brewery Wharf proved a popular attraction during its six year stint in the city centre. The museum featured a film theatre, games room, 14th century alehouse, Elizabethan coaching inn, Jacobean tavern, Georgian gin palace, Victorian and Edwardian pubs as well as an amphitheatre. A redevelopment of the surrounding area led to its closure in 2000. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, which raises a glass to the past. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook