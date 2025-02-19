4 . Hunslet in 1964

St. Cuthberts Sunday School on Kirkland Street at the junction with Beeston Road pictured in August 1964. Demolition has begun in the area surrounding the Sunday School. On the right of the image it is possible to see the pile of rubble which was once St. Cuthberts Church and there is now a clear view across to houses in Wolscot Street. At the left edge, properties in Ladbroke Street have broken windows. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service