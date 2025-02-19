Bewerley Street Infant School was the first purpose built school to be built by Leeds School Board and opened its doors to pupils on August 8th, 1873. It boasted classrooms with large, arched windows and behind the high wall, toilets are located. By the 1950s, the school was for juniors (7-11 years), the Infants having moved to a school on Hunslet Hall Road. This photo dates back to 1964 and is one of more than 20 celebrating a year in the life of the community. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 21 happy-go-lucky photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Purton Street from the junction with Houghton Street. Block of through by light houses built in a design of interlocking 'L' shapes and numbering from left to right, 47 to 51. The houses with access from Purton Street have windows only in Bewerley Street at the rear and vica versa. Bewerley Street can be glimpsed far right. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
On the left is number 20 Hillidge Place, 18 is a sweet shop. The first house on Chesney Mount is number 9, 11 in the centre and 13 on the right. Pictured in August 1964 Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
St. Cuthberts Sunday School on Kirkland Street at the junction with Beeston Road pictured in August 1964. Demolition has begun in the area surrounding the Sunday School. On the right of the image it is possible to see the pile of rubble which was once St. Cuthberts Church and there is now a clear view across to houses in Wolscot Street. At the left edge, properties in Ladbroke Street have broken windows. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Chesney Place, number 8 is on the left, 2 on the right which is a barbers shop at the corner with Hillidge Place, then number 1 Chesney Place, moving right are 3 then 5 where children are playing outside. The last house on the right is number 7. Pictured in August 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service