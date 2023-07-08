Rows and rows of terraced houses dominate the focus of this gallery showcasing LS10 in the 1950s. They are punctuated with local landmarks including Woodhouse Hill Road Church and factories which provided jobs for the local community. Well-known streets with shops and pubs are also featured in this wonderful rewind to an age of social and economic change. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 19 photo memories of Hunslet from the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook