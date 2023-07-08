Leeds news you can trust since 1890
South Leeds in focus: Photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1950s

These wonderful photos celebrate a decade in the life of Hunslet and its residents.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 8th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

Rows and rows of terraced houses dominate the focus of this gallery showcasing LS10 in the 1950s. They are punctuated with local landmarks including Woodhouse Hill Road Church and factories which provided jobs for the local community. Well-known streets with shops and pubs are also featured in this wonderful rewind to an age of social and economic change. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 19 photo memories of Hunslet from the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The premises of Catton & Co of 29 Chadwick Street who were steel casting manufacturers. The premises has a high wall, yard and various buildings. There is a tall chimney behind the building. Pictured in September 1951.

1. Hunslet in the 1950s

The premises of Catton & Co of 29 Chadwick Street who were steel casting manufacturers. The premises has a high wall, yard and various buildings. There is a tall chimney behind the building. Pictured in September 1951. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Battersea Place and Thwaite Gate in July 1959. On the corner is a wardrobe dealers as well as an AA sign showing a light traffic alternative route for Bawtry and South via Wakefield.

2. Hunslet in the 1950s

Battersea Place and Thwaite Gate in July 1959. On the corner is a wardrobe dealers as well as an AA sign showing a light traffic alternative route for Bawtry and South via Wakefield. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Brookfield Street and Belvoir Street in September 1958.

3. Hunslet in the 1950s

Brookfield Street and Belvoir Street in September 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Carlisle Street runs from the left edge of this view where a chimney belonging to T.F. and J.H. Braime Ltd, sheet metal works on Hunslet Road is visible in the background. On the right edge is Holdsworth Street, number 5 is J. Firths grocers offering a wide range of goods including Best Potatoes, 4lbs for 1/-. Number 7 follows, a now disused fish and chip shop which had been the business of Thomas Harvey. Pictured in September 1958.

4. Hunslet in the 1950s

Carlisle Street runs from the left edge of this view where a chimney belonging to T.F. and J.H. Braime Ltd, sheet metal works on Hunslet Road is visible in the background. On the right edge is Holdsworth Street, number 5 is J. Firths grocers offering a wide range of goods including Best Potatoes, 4lbs for 1/-. Number 7 follows, a now disused fish and chip shop which had been the business of Thomas Harvey. Pictured in September 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

