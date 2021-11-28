Socrates: When Garforth Town welcomed a Brazil World Cup legend

Brazilian football legend Socrates was the talk of Garforth and beyond after the 50-year-old stunned the football world by coming out of retirement to sign for the town's non-league side. This was November 2004 and the boy from Brazil was feeling the cold when he came off the bench to make his debut for the club during the Northern Counties East League clash against Tadcaster Albion at their 3,000-capacity Wheatley Park ground. The attacking midfielder was capped 60 times by Brazil scoring 22 goals and represented his country at two World Cups in 1982 and 1986. He was named by Pelé in the FIFA 100 list of the world's greatest living players. He died in December 2011, aged 57. READ MORE: 23 photo memories of Garforth in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook