News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheepscar in the 1950s: A decade of photo memories

This photo taken in the playground of a school in Sheepscar starts a look at life around the suburb during the 1950s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 4:45 am

Sheepscar Council School was the location with parents and carers gathering to watch the pupils take part in May Day celebrations. A procession of little girls, each dressed in white with flowers in their hair, are carrying posies. Behind them, a baby in a coach built pram is propped up to watch the proceedings. The school is now demolished but was on Wilmington Grove at the junction with Barrack Street, off Meanwood Road. It is one of 16 photo gems celebrating a decade of life in the community. Other gems in focus include shops and pubs which a generation of residents are sure to remember. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, as well as West Yorkshire Archive Service which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Sheepscar in the 1960s – Shops, schools and streets in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Sheepscar in the 1950s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Sheepscar in the 1950s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Sheepscar in the 1950s

May Day celebrations at Sheepscar Council School in May 1953. The May Queen is seated on a dais, beneath a decorated parasol, surrounded by her attendants. The girls are wearing white dresses, ankle socks and white shoes and have wreaths of flowers in their hair. The boys are smartly dressed, two in waistcoats and one bearing a cushion for the May Queen's crown.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Sheepscar in the 1950s

Part of Henbury Street had been demolished when this photo was taken in may 1959. The exposed gable end reveals the structure of the two back-to-back houses. The house on the right side would have been on Henbury Terrace.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales

4. Sheepscar in the 1950s

The remaining portion of Pease Street pictured in May 1959. the rest had been previously demolished. The white painted property was part of Palmers Tyre Company.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4