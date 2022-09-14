Sheepscar in the 1950s: A decade of photo memories

Sheepscar Council School was the location with parents and carers gathering to watch the pupils take part in May Day celebrations. A procession of little girls, each dressed in white with flowers in their hair, are carrying posies. Behind them, a baby in a coach built pram is propped up to watch the proceedings. The school is now demolished but was on Wilmington Grove at the junction with Barrack Street, off Meanwood Road. It is one of 16 photo gems celebrating a decade of life in the community. Other gems in focus include shops and pubs which a generation of residents are sure to remember. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, as well as West Yorkshire Archive Service which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Sheepscar in the 1960s – Shops, schools and streets in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook