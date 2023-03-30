News you can trust since 1890
Seacroft in the 1960s: Memories of a retail gem and civic pride

It was the decade Seacroft become home to the first large scale shopping and civic centre development to be built on the outskirts of the city.

By YEP reporter
Published 30th Mar 2023, 04:45 BST

The Seacroft Civic Centre helped transform the fortunes of local community in the 1960s and is the focus of this gallery celebrating a decade in the life of LS14. The development was built on a 10-acre site and featured 71 shops, 60 maisonettes, 4 large stores, office blocks, banks, restaurants, estate office and pub. There were also sites for a library, bowling alley, health centre, market and two underground car-parks. It was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in October 1965 and attracted shoppers from Horsforth, Alwoodley, Moortown and Lawnswood thanks to access from the ring road. The surrounding villages of Barwick, Thorner, Garforth and East Keswick were also within easy reach. And Seacroft was well served by public transport from Leeds with special services to the city centre for those tempted by out-of-town shopping. The 1960s also featured the opening of the local library as well as Queensview multi-storey flats. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a decade in the life of the community. READ MORE: Walk around Seacroft Shopping Centre during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Seacroft in the 1960s.

Enjoy these photo memories from around Seacroft in the 1960s.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Joshua S. Walsh, opens the Queensview multi-storey flats in Seacroft in May 1966. The 17 storey block of flats was built by Tersons Ltd.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Joshua S. Walsh, opens the Queensview multi-storey flats in Seacroft in May 1966. The 17 storey block of flats was built by Tersons Ltd.

The Seacroft Hotel at the junction of York Road and Barwick Road pictured in July 1966. This public house, built in the 1960s, was later known as the Lion and Lamb but has now been demolished. It was situated next to the original Lion and Lamb, the building of which still remains and is now listed, having recently been the Old Lamb Guesthouse.

The Seacroft Hotel at the junction of York Road and Barwick Road pictured in July 1966. This public house, built in the 1960s, was later known as the Lion and Lamb but has now been demolished. It was situated next to the original Lion and Lamb, the building of which still remains and is now listed, having recently been the Old Lamb Guesthouse.

A cricket match is in progress on The Green in 1961.

A cricket match is in progress on The Green in 1961.

