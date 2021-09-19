Sam Byram - Photo memories of a Leeds United right back to remember

Sam Byram also won the Young Player of the Year Award, Players Player of the Year Award and also the Supporters Club Player of the Year Award at the end of the 2012/13 season. He made 143 appearances for the Whites and scored 10 goals before a Premier Leagur move to West Ham United. His first Leeds goal was during a 3-0 League Cup second-round victory over Oxford United at Elland Road in August 2012. He picked up the ball just outside the penalty area, beating two defenders with his first and second touches before chipping the goalkeeper from inside the box. An impressed Neil Warnock told reporters after the game that "Sam will probably never score another goal like that in his career" READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook