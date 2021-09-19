Enjoy these photo memories of Sam Byram in action for Leeds United. PIC: Getty
Sam Byram - Photo memories of a Leeds United right back to remember

He's the Leeds United right back who won the club's player of the year award in his first season as a professional.

Sam Byram also won the Young Player of the Year Award, Players Player of the Year Award and also the Supporters Club Player of the Year Award at the end of the 2012/13 season. He made 143 appearances for the Whites and scored 10 goals before a Premier Leagur move to West Ham United. His first Leeds goal was during a 3-0 League Cup second-round victory over Oxford United at Elland Road in August 2012. He picked up the ball just outside the penalty area, beating two defenders with his first and second touches before chipping the goalkeeper from inside the box. An impressed Neil Warnock told reporters after the game that "Sam will probably never score another goal like that in his career" READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Sam Byram in focus

Sam Byram in action during the Championship clash against Peterborough United at The London Road Stadium in August 2012. Leeds won 2-1.

Sam Byram in focus

Sam Byram rises with Nottingham Forest's Simon Gillett during the Championship clash at Elland Road in September 2012.

Sam Byram in focus

Sam Byram competes for the ball with Chelsea's Victor Moses during the Capital One Cup quarter-final clash at Elland Road in December 2012.

Sam Byram in focus

Sam Byram hunts down Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale during the FA Cup fourth round clash at Elland Road in January 2013.

