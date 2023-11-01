6 . Lloyd's Arms

The Lloyds Arms pub on the corner of Duke Street with York Street. The railway bridge can be seen on the right. Bostock's Circus was once held on spare ground which is now the site of the bus station, opposite the Lloyd's Arms. The then Landlord, Thomas McDonald, (circa 1912 -1920) allowed the elephants to be scrubbed and hosed down in his stable yard. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net