These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of pub-goers who visited boozers across Leeds in the early 1990s.
1. The Duck & Drake
The Duck and Drake pub at bottom of Kirkgate. Railway bridge can be seen on the right with St Peter's Church tower visible in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. The Black Dog
The Black Dog pub, now closed, on Ellerby Lane in Richmond Hill. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Scarbrough Hotel
The Scarbrough Hotel on Bishopgate Street. The pub is known locally as 'the Scarbrough taps' and is named after Henry Scarbrough (landlord 1823-47). Railway bridge over Swinegate can be seen in distance on night. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. The NewInn
The New Inn on Wakefield Road at Drighlington. Pictured in October 1992. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
5. The Railway
The Railway pub on Birstall Lane at Driglinghton. The road in the foreground is Station Road, while Birstall Lane leads off to the right and the road to the left of the pub into which a bus is travelling, is Moorside Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Lloyd's Arms
The Lloyds Arms pub on the corner of Duke Street with York Street. The railway bridge can be seen on the right. Bostock's Circus was once held on spare ground which is now the site of the bus station, opposite the Lloyd's Arms. The then Landlord, Thomas McDonald, (circa 1912 -1920) allowed the elephants to be scrubbed and hosed down in his stable yard. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net