Photos raise a glass to Leeds pub culture in early 1990s

These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of pub-goers who visited boozers across Leeds in the early 1990s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 1st Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

They capture a snapshot of life at pubs which offered punters a warm welcome, friendly face and a tipple of their choice. The pubs featured cover all four corners of Leeds as well as the city centre. Some called last orders years ago while others still offer a place to relax and unwind today.

The Duck and Drake pub at bottom of Kirkgate. Railway bridge can be seen on the right with St Peter's Church tower visible in the background.

1. The Duck & Drake

The Duck and Drake pub at bottom of Kirkgate. Railway bridge can be seen on the right with St Peter's Church tower visible in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Black Dog pub, now closed, on Ellerby Lane in Richmond Hill.

2. The Black Dog

The Black Dog pub, now closed, on Ellerby Lane in Richmond Hill. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Scarbrough Hotel on Bishopgate Street. The pub is known locally as 'the Scarbrough taps' and is named after Henry Scarbrough (landlord 1823-47). Railway bridge over Swinegate can be seen in distance on night.

3. Scarbrough Hotel

The Scarbrough Hotel on Bishopgate Street. The pub is known locally as 'the Scarbrough taps' and is named after Henry Scarbrough (landlord 1823-47). Railway bridge over Swinegate can be seen in distance on night. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The New Inn on Wakefield Road at Drighlington. Pictured in October 1992.

4. The NewInn

The New Inn on Wakefield Road at Drighlington. Pictured in October 1992. Photo: David Atkinson Archive

The Railway pub on Birstall Lane at Driglinghton. The road in the foreground is Station Road, while Birstall Lane leads off to the right and the road to the left of the pub into which a bus is travelling, is Moorside Road.

5. The Railway

The Railway pub on Birstall Lane at Driglinghton. The road in the foreground is Station Road, while Birstall Lane leads off to the right and the road to the left of the pub into which a bus is travelling, is Moorside Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Lloyds Arms pub on the corner of Duke Street with York Street. The railway bridge can be seen on the right. Bostock's Circus was once held on spare ground which is now the site of the bus station, opposite the Lloyd's Arms. The then Landlord, Thomas McDonald, (circa 1912 -1920) allowed the elephants to be scrubbed and hosed down in his stable yard.

6. Lloyd's Arms

The Lloyds Arms pub on the corner of Duke Street with York Street. The railway bridge can be seen on the right. Bostock's Circus was once held on spare ground which is now the site of the bus station, opposite the Lloyd's Arms. The then Landlord, Thomas McDonald, (circa 1912 -1920) allowed the elephants to be scrubbed and hosed down in his stable yard. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

