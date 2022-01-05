Photo memories chart rise and fall of Hunslet's Leek Street Flats

Hunslet Grange - also known as Leek Street flats - were built in 1968 were arranged in blocks of six or seven storeys, with overhead walkways connecting the blocks. They proved popular but soon problems with damp and condensation began to develop and the heating systems proved inadequate. Demolished in 1983 these rarely seen photos showcase their rise and fall. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of Ray Dickinson and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.Did you live at the flats back in the day? READ MORE: 19 photo memories of Hunslet from the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook