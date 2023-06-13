Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Photo gems celebrate the wonder of Wortley in the 1950s

This photo gallery puts the wonderous into Wortley.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 13th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

They turn back the clock to the 1950s to showcase a decade in the life of the west Leeds suburb and its residents. They feature shops, pubs and trams all of which played a huge part in the heart of the community. They are published courtesy of the Tramway Museum Society and West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Wortley in the 1950s

Tong Road at the junction with Wellington Road in July 1956. To the left of the Yorkshire Penny Bank, and Copley Hill, to the right. The Crown Meat Market at no.6 Tong Toad can be seen on the left. A tram and a bus are on the road : the tram is a Feltham, no.567, on the Cross Gates route 18, while the bus is bound for Lower Wortley. Photo: Tramway Museum Society

2. Wortley in the 1950s

Looking north east shows the railway bridge over Oldfield Lane in March 1956. Trees and an entrance to Wortley recreation ground can be seen to the right. An advertisement for Booth's dry gin is on the left in the foreground and one for Turog bread is to the right of the bridge. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Wortley in the 1950s

Highfield Terrace in June 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Wortley in the 1950s

View of tram no.585 outside the New Inn public house on Tong Road, the tramway terminus for Wortley. One of 90 Felthams which came to Leeds from London, it is here about to turn around to make the journey to Halton on route 20. Houses on Albany Street can be seen in the background on the right. Pictured in July 1956. Photo: Tramway Museum Society

