4 . Wortley in the 1950s

View of tram no.585 outside the New Inn public house on Tong Road, the tramway terminus for Wortley. One of 90 Felthams which came to Leeds from London, it is here about to turn around to make the journey to Halton on route 20. Houses on Albany Street can be seen in the background on the right. Pictured in July 1956. Photo: Tramway Museum Society