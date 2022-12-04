And it was a visit which left people wondering - is Pelé a Leeds United fan? The football legend wore a Whites scarf when he visited Asda House in May 2006 to give a motivational talk to staff members and sign copies of his autobiography. Fast forward to 2022 and Pelé said he is "strong" and following his regular treatment in a social media post responding to concerning reports about his health. Brazilian news outlet Folha claimed earlier on Saturday (December 3) that the striker had been moved to palliative care and that his chemotherapy to treat colon cancer had been suspended. An update from the doctors treating Pele at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo on Saturday evening presented a more positive picture, and a message was then posted on his Instagram page. "My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive," it read. "I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. "I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too! Thank you so much for everything." Pelé, real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has been in hospital since Tuesday (November 29) and his doctors said in a statement that he was stable and responding well to treatment. READ MORE: The ups and downs of Leeds United's Elland Road down the decades LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook