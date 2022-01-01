Enjoy these photo memories of Mirco Antenucci in action for Leeds United. PIC: Getty
Mirco Antenucci: Photo memories of a passionate striker

These photos showcase the best of Mirco Antenucci in action for Leeds United during his two seasons with the Whites.

The striker scored 19 goals for the club from 75 appearances after signing from Ternana in August 2014. He finished his first season with the club as Leeds United top scorer with 10 league goals. His second season saw him finish the campaign second top goal scorer with nine goals behind Chris Wood who scored 13. His performances earned him a nominated for the Leeds United player of the year award, alongside Charlie Taylor, Liam Bridcutt, Gaetano Berardi and Lewis Cook.

1. Mirco Antenucci in focus

Mirco Antenucci scores against Huddersfield Town at Elland Road in September 2014. The Whites won 3-0.

Photo: Getty

2. Mirco Antenucci in focus

Mirco Antenucci reacts to a decision during Leeds United's Championship clash against Brentford at Griffin Park in September 2014.

Photo: Getty

3. Mirco Antenucci in focus

Mirco Antenucci battles with Norwich City midfielder Jonny Howson during the Championship clash at Carrow Road in October 2014.

Photo: Getty

4. Mirco Antenucci in focus

Mirco Antenucci shoots past Charlton Athletic's Tal Ben Haim and Rhoys Wiggins during the Championship clash at Elland Road in November 2014.

Photo: Getty

