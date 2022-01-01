Mirco Antenucci: Photo memories of a passionate striker

The striker scored 19 goals for the club from 75 appearances after signing from Ternana in August 2014. He finished his first season with the club as Leeds United top scorer with 10 league goals. His second season saw him finish the campaign second top goal scorer with nine goals behind Chris Wood who scored 13. His performances earned him a nominated for the Leeds United player of the year award, alongside Charlie Taylor, Liam Bridcutt, Gaetano Berardi and Lewis Cook. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Mirco Antenucci scores against Huddersfield Town at Elland Road in September 2014. The Whites won 3-0.
Photo: Getty
Mirco Antenucci reacts to a decision during Leeds United's Championship clash against Brentford at Griffin Park in September 2014.
Photo: Getty
Mirco Antenucci battles with Norwich City midfielder Jonny Howson during the Championship clash at Carrow Road in October 2014.
Photo: Getty
Mirco Antenucci shoots past Charlton Athletic's Tal Ben Haim and Rhoys Wiggins during the Championship clash at Elland Road in November 2014.
Photo: Getty