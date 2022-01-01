Mirco Antenucci: Photo memories of a passionate striker

The striker scored 19 goals for the club from 75 appearances after signing from Ternana in August 2014. He finished his first season with the club as Leeds United top scorer with 10 league goals. His second season saw him finish the campaign second top goal scorer with nine goals behind Chris Wood who scored 13. His performances earned him a nominated for the Leeds United player of the year award, alongside Charlie Taylor, Liam Bridcutt, Gaetano Berardi and Lewis Cook. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook