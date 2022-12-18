News you can trust since 1890
Memories from the year a medieval castle arch was put up in Leeds city centre

It was the year a city celebrated its 300th anniversary.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

And a medieval castle arch was put up on Kirkgate in the city centre for the occasion. The year was 1926 with Leeds Tercentenary celebrations dominating the news agenda in the summer along with The General Strike, a historic walkout by workers which lasted nine days in the spring and represented dissatisfaction of millions and ushering in the need for change across the country. Enjoy these photo memories, charting a year in the life of your city in the mid-1920s. They are published courtesy of Getty Images and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photos from around Leeds in 1926. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Regent Street at the junction of Time Street in June 1926. There are two shops at the end of Time Street, one of which is 50, Regent Street, probably the premises of Harry Rosenblum, shopkeeper.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Parish Church and Kirkgate pictured in June 1926. On the right, the railway viaduct which separated the north churchyard from the church in 1868/69. In the centre the circular dome of the Corn Exchange is in view.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Kirkgate during the Leeds Tercentenary in 1926. A medieval castle arch has been put up for the occasion. On the left is the junction with New Market Street, with the Public Benefit Boot Co. Ltd. On the corner, and on the right is the junction with Vicar Lane.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

