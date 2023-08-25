Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds trade and industry in the 1980s: 23 photo gems take you back to the factory floor

This wonderful gallery takes you on the factory floor and beyond of Leeds firms in the 1980s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 25th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

They showcase the city’s proud trade and industry during the decade and are sure to evoke memories for a generation of workers who helped keep the wheels of profit and progress turning. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, take you on the shop floor, inside warehouses and canteens as well as focus on familiar faces at firms across the city. READ MORE: 31 photos of Leeds office staff you may have worked with in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Yorkshire Chemicals on Kirkstall Road pictured in March 1988.

1. Leeds trade and industry

Yorkshire Chemicals on Kirkstall Road pictured in March 1988. Photo: YPN

The new Crabtree Vickers factory on Leathley Road in September 1981. It offered 130,000sq ft of office and production space.

2. Leeds trade and industry

The new Crabtree Vickers factory on Leathley Road in September 1981. It offered 130,000sq ft of office and production space. Photo: YPN

Inside the Hunslet depot of Crossley's builders' supplies in April 1985.

3. Leeds trade and industry

Inside the Hunslet depot of Crossley's builders' supplies in April 1985. Photo: YPN

Printing machine manufacturers Crabtree Vickers. Pictured in February 1983.

4. Leeds trade and industry

Printing machine manufacturers Crabtree Vickers. Pictured in February 1983. Photo: YPN

