Leeds nostalgia: Photo gems take you back to Chapeltown in the 1930s
These photo memories celebrate a decade in the life of Chapeltown and its residents in the 1930s.
They showcase shops and landmarks around the community with well-known streets such as Chapeltown Road and Reginald Row also in focus. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Chapeltown in the 1950s – Street scenes and shops in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Page 1 of 3