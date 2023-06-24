Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds nostalgia: Photo gems take you back to Chapeltown in the 1930s

These photo memories celebrate a decade in the life of Chapeltown and its residents in the 1930s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 24th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

They showcase shops and landmarks around the community with well-known streets such as Chapeltown Road and Reginald Row also in focus. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Chapeltown in the 1950s – Street scenes and shops in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Phillips chemist on Chapeltown Road in August 1939. Business on the left is vacant. Cigarette & chocolate vending machine can be seen on the pavement. Far left is the junction with Harehills Avenue and Newton Grove.

Phillips chemist on Chapeltown Road in August 1939. Business on the left is vacant. Cigarette & chocolate vending machine can be seen on the pavement. Far left is the junction with Harehills Avenue and Newton Grove. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Parade of shops between Savile Road and Savile Place pictured in March 1939. To left, corner of Forum cinema, Muriel Davis sweets, Jack Freeman chemist, Issac Hyman hairdresser, Charles Statman, fruit number and Ann Leader ladies wear.

Parade of shops between Savile Road and Savile Place pictured in March 1939. To left, corner of Forum cinema, Muriel Davis sweets, Jack Freeman chemist, Issac Hyman hairdresser, Charles Statman, fruit number and Ann Leader ladies wear. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Savile Service Station on Chapeltown Road pictured in April 1937.

Savile Service Station on Chapeltown Road pictured in April 1937. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A cigarette machine on Chapeltown Road pictured in August 1939. To the left of the photo is a parked car, and a woman standing on the pavement. Near the cigarette machine is a tram stop.

A cigarette machine on Chapeltown Road pictured in August 1939. To the left of the photo is a parked car, and a woman standing on the pavement. Near the cigarette machine is a tram stop. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

