Leeds nostalgia: 22 photos take you back to Morley in the 1980s

This gallery turns back the clock to the 1980s to celebrate a decade in the life of Morley.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 27th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

The photos put local landmarks, shops, pubs, restaurants and factories under the spotlight as well as stories making the news headlines back in the day. Many of these gems have been hidden from the world before being brought to life using the YEP archive. READ MORE: 10 photo gems take you back to Morley in 1970 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Morley in the 1980s.

1. Morley in the 1980s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Morley in the 1980s. Photo: YPN

Do you remember Roger and Jenny Swift? They ran The Needless Inn. Pictured in 1987.

2. Morley in the 1980s

Do you remember Roger and Jenny Swift? They ran The Needless Inn. Pictured in 1987. Photo: YPN

Carr of Morley, a well known and respected car dealer with a history stretching back to the late 1930s, took on the Seat franchise in February 1989.

3. Morley in the 1980s

Carr of Morley, a well known and respected car dealer with a history stretching back to the late 1930s, took on the Seat franchise in February 1989. Photo: YPN

Do you remember White's newsagents and The Pizza Parlour next door? Pictured in November 1988.

4. Morley in the 1980s

Do you remember White's newsagents and The Pizza Parlour next door? Pictured in November 1988. Photo: YPN

