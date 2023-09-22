Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds nostalgia: 16 photos celebrate the wonder of Woodhouse in 1965

These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of Woodhouse in the mid-1960s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

They capture an age of innocence, feature the birthplace of a suffragette and take you down row and row of streets which now have no name. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Woodhouse in 1965

Two children sit on a homemade 'bogie' or go-cart. Seen from Cross Speedwell Street, view looks onto, three back-to-back properties on Speedwell Row, numbers run from 1 to 5 left to right. Washing hangs across the street Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Wortley in 1965

August 1965 Even numbered back-to-back properties on Viscount Terrace. Numbers 8 to 2 run from the left edge to the centre with Viscount Place just visible on the right edge. View looks from Melville Place. Photo: asas

3. Woodhouse in 1965

A boy sits on a homemade 'bogie', a kind of go-cart usually constructed of pram wheels and timber on Viscount Place in the direction of Sugarwell Hill. Pictured in August 1965. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Woodhouse in 1965

Washing hangs across Viscount Street in August 1965. An outside toilet block can be seen on the right edge. This area was redeveloped after slum clearance with the North West Leeds Working Men's Club now occupying this site. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

