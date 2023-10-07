Leeds nostalgia: 11 photos take you back to Halton in the 1930s
These wonderful photos take you up and down Halton Hill and into the heart of the local community.
They turn back the the clock to the 1930s and focus on different aspects of life in Halton. Shops on Selby Road which the community relied upon during the decade – from grocers to butchers – are also in focus as well as local landmarks such as Wykebeck. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
