Leeds nostalgia: 11 photos take you back to Halton in the 1930s

These wonderful photos take you up and down Halton Hill and into the heart of the local community.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 7th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

They turn back the the clock to the 1930s and focus on different aspects of life in Halton. Shops on Selby Road which the community relied upon during the decade – from grocers to butchers – are also in focus as well as local landmarks such as Wykebeck. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Halton in the 1990s – Community spirit shines in decade of photo memories LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

View of Selby Road after road widening. Fenced off tramlines run down centre of carriageway with wires overhead. Junction with Back Lucy Street can eb seen on right with 109 Selby Road. Property of Thomas Sleightholme (newsagents) visible on corner with next junction which is Lucy Avenue.

1. Halton in the 1930s

View of Selby Road after road widening. Fenced off tramlines run down centre of carriageway with wires overhead. Junction with Back Lucy Street can eb seen on right with 109 Selby Road. Property of Thomas Sleightholme (newsagents) visible on corner with next junction which is Lucy Avenue. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Grocers F.W.Rogers on Selby Road pictured in August 1937.

2. Halton in the 1930s

Grocers F.W.Rogers on Selby Road pictured in August 1937. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view across Selby Road with tramlines running between each carriageway in September 1938. In the background is St. Wilfrids Church with scaffolding on the tower.

3. Halton in the 1930s

A view across Selby Road with tramlines running between each carriageway in September 1938. In the background is St. Wilfrids Church with scaffolding on the tower. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view of Babywear shop on Selby Road pictured in August 1937. Shopkeeper can be seen to the front of shop. Shop on right is To Let.

4. Halton in the 1930s

A view of Babywear shop on Selby Road pictured in August 1937. Shopkeeper can be seen to the front of shop. Shop on right is To Let. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

