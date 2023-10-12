These photos bring into sharp focus how slum clearance changed the face of Holbeck.
They showcase life around the suburb during the 1930s, a decade which saw the bulldozer clear row upon row of houses in the heart of the community. This gallery also focuses on local landmarks as well as the community's industrial heritage. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
Camp Fields area after housing clearance, showing public houses and remaining mills. The Grove Inn can be seen at the bottom of Back Row, Bricklayers Arms in the middle of Middle Row. Hope Mills, which at this time housed Denby and Spinks, upholstery works, is on the far left, on Front Row. Pictured in September 1938. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The offices of Thrift Stores Ltd at the junction of Spence Lane and Whitehall Road in May 1936, The premises were known as Corner House. Business began in 1881, Wright Popplewell and J.W.Jessop both grocers, became partners to create Thrift Stores, with Ideal stores on Wellington Road. By 1962 they had 150 stores in Yorkshire. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Little Russell Street and Coleman Street in September 1936. To the right can be seen Coleman Street, with a corner shop. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A view of derelict school building situated off Meadow Road in April 1939. It was to be used as an ARP ( Air Raid Precaution ) Post. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net