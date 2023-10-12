Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds nostalgia: 10 of the best photos showcase Holbeck in the 1930s

These photos bring into sharp focus how slum clearance changed the face of Holbeck.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 12th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

They showcase life around the suburb during the 1930s, a decade which saw the bulldozer clear row upon row of houses in the heart of the community. This gallery also focuses on local landmarks as well as the community’s industrial heritage. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Holbeck in the 1980s – Pubs, cafes, shops and Domestic Street in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Camp Fields area after housing clearance, showing public houses and remaining mills. The Grove Inn can be seen at the bottom of Back Row, Bricklayers Arms in the middle of Middle Row. Hope Mills, which at this time housed Denby and Spinks, upholstery works, is on the far left, on Front Row. Pictured in September 1938.

1. Holbeck in the 1930s

Camp Fields area after housing clearance, showing public houses and remaining mills. The Grove Inn can be seen at the bottom of Back Row, Bricklayers Arms in the middle of Middle Row. Hope Mills, which at this time housed Denby and Spinks, upholstery works, is on the far left, on Front Row. Pictured in September 1938. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The offices of Thrift Stores Ltd at the junction of Spence Lane and Whitehall Road in May 1936, The premises were known as Corner House. Business began in 1881, Wright Popplewell and J.W.Jessop both grocers, became partners to create Thrift Stores, with Ideal stores on Wellington Road. By 1962 they had 150 stores in Yorkshire.

2. Holbeck in the 1930s

The offices of Thrift Stores Ltd at the junction of Spence Lane and Whitehall Road in May 1936, The premises were known as Corner House. Business began in 1881, Wright Popplewell and J.W.Jessop both grocers, became partners to create Thrift Stores, with Ideal stores on Wellington Road. By 1962 they had 150 stores in Yorkshire. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Little Russell Street and Coleman Street in September 1936. To the right can be seen Coleman Street, with a corner shop.

3. Holbeck in the 1930s

Little Russell Street and Coleman Street in September 1936. To the right can be seen Coleman Street, with a corner shop. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view of derelict school building situated off Meadow Road in April 1939. It was to be used as an ARP ( Air Raid Precaution ) Post.

4. Holbeck in the 1930s

A view of derelict school building situated off Meadow Road in April 1939. It was to be used as an ARP ( Air Raid Precaution ) Post. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

