They showcase life around the suburb during the 1930s, a decade which saw the bulldozer clear row upon row of houses in the heart of the community. This gallery also focuses on local landmarks as well as the community’s industrial heritage. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Holbeck in the 1980s – Pubs, cafes, shops and Domestic Street in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook