Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Leeds in the 1920s: Photo gems put the ace into Armley

These photo gems put the ace into Armley and turn the spotlight on life around the suburb in the last 20s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

They showcase a busy decade in the life of the suburb which saw the official opening of Gotts Park and the building of the Wyther housing estate. The gallery also showcase shops as well as familiar roads which remain as well-travelled today. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The former Toll House on Stanningley Road pictured in October 1927.

1. Armley in the 1920s

The former Toll House on Stanningley Road pictured in October 1927. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Wyther Housing Estate is covered in snow in March 1928.

2. Armley in the 1920s

The Wyther Housing Estate is covered in snow in March 1928. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Parkland in Gotts Park taken prior to the official opening of the park in July 1928. The park and grounds of Armley House, former home of Benjamin Gott.

3. Armley in the 1920s

Parkland in Gotts Park taken prior to the official opening of the park in July 1928. The park and grounds of Armley House, former home of Benjamin Gott. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A View of rooftops and back yards of slum dwellings on Armley Road. Some ducks can be seen in centre of image. Pictured in February 1929.

4. Armley in the 1920s

A View of rooftops and back yards of slum dwellings on Armley Road. Some ducks can be seen in centre of image. Pictured in February 1929. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ArmleyLeedsThe Secret Library LeedsMemories