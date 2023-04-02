News you can trust since 1890
Leeds in 1969: Photo memories featuring Hunslet, Morley and Roundhay

It was the year a humble cleaner was in the spotlight.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Queenie Fields was handed the honour of opening an £80,000 factory for card and board games manufacturer John Waddington in Woodlesford. The year was 1969 and it proved to be a 12 months of celebrity visits, sporting achievement demolition, care and hope for a city and its residents. The images chart a year in the life of your city and are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1969.

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1969. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Football being played on what used to be lawn and flower beds in Morley's Lewisham Park in March 1969.

Football being played on what used to be lawn and flower beds in Morley's Lewisham Park in March 1969. Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Demolition from Meadow Lane in Hunslet in February 1969. The view shows a digger in centre of a cleared area. A lorry is parked at the side and a church is visible in the background.

Demolition from Meadow Lane in Hunslet in February 1969. The view shows a digger in centre of a cleared area. A lorry is parked at the side and a church is visible in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Comedy, poetry and music trio The Scaffold visited BBC Radio Leeds in February 1969 to judge a singing dogs competition. They are poet Roger McGough, humourist John Gorman and musician Mike McGear, who is Paul McCartney's brother.

Comedy, poetry and music trio The Scaffold visited BBC Radio Leeds in February 1969 to judge a singing dogs competition. They are poet Roger McGough, humourist John Gorman and musician Mike McGear, who is Paul McCartney's brother. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

