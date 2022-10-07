News you can trust since 1890
Leeds in 1963: Memories of a city on the move

It was the year buses were turned into a makeshift polling stations for local elections.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 7th October 2022, 4:45 am

This Leeds City Transport bus parked off Grape Steet in Hunslet was available to voters to cast their ballot with Violet Armson making the most of the opportunity. This was Leeds in 1963, a 12 months which featured glitz and glamour as well as fond farewells. It was also a city building for the future with work well underway on The Merrion Centre development. These photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Leeds city centre in the 1960s – Burtons, Schofields and Cookridge Street Baths in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1963.

Outside of Leeds Central Station on Station Approach in August 1963.

A new footbridge over Wortley beck pictured in June 1963.

The Manhattan Bar in Mabgate in May 1963 which had been specially designed for dancing. It was built on two levels the room and could easily accomodate more than 200 people in a comfortable atmosphere.

