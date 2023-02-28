News you can trust since 1890
Leeds in 1961: Memories of tragedy, triumph and tea breaks

It was a year filled with tragedy and triumph.

Andrew Hutchinson
This photo shows a policeman in front of the wreckage of a train full of holidaymakers bound for Scarborough which collided with a diesel engine and was derailed on Lower Briggate rail bridge. The tragedy claimed the life of one man with three others injured. This was Leeds in 1961, a year which featured the end of an era with the final performance at the Empire Theatre, success for Leeds RL and workers enjoying a well earned tea break. These photos are mainly a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1961. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

The Town Hall with the Municipal Buildings to the right in November 1961. In the foreground policemen can be seen leaving the central police station in the Municipal Buildings to go on duty for the visit of the Duke of Edinburgh to Leeds

The window of the Photopress (Leeds) Ltd shop broken in a robbery in August 1961. The shop on New Station Street in the city centre sold cameras, film and equipment with no camera over £30.

Match action from the clash between Leeds RL and Warrington at Headingley in October 1961. The photograph shows Leeds winger Ratcliffe scoring with Edwards of Warrington unable to stop him. The game finished 10-9 to Leeds.

