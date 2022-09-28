Leeds in 1953: When a city celebrated the coronation of Elizabeth II

1953 will live long in the memory as a party to remember with communities taking to the streets for good food, good company and good times. The coronation of Elizabeth II took place in June 1953 at Westminster Abbey. She had acceded to the throne at the age of 25 upon the death of her father, George VI. This gallery focuses on the locals celebrations and also features city centre landmarks as well as taking you on a whistle stop tour around the city suburbs. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Intriguing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook