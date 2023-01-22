News you can trust since 1890
Leeds in 1942: How a city came together during wartime

It was the year a city came together in unity and solidarity against the backdrop of the Second World War.

By Andrew Hutchinson
1942 featured a week long morale boosting event aimed at acting as a distraction for children growing up as well as an astonishing city wide fundraising effort spurred on by pride and fury. Youth Week featured exhibitions, a parade and finished with a grand finale in Roundhay Park. And Ark Royal Week was launched to help build a new ship after the previous one was sunk in combat. It was also a 12 months which saw a number of British Restaurants, a cheap public eating place, spring up across the city. Enjoy these 14 photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: The Second World War bombing raids which brought death and terror to Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1942

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1942.

2. Leeds in 1942

People line The Headrow in 1942 to watch the parade launching a fund raising campaign to help build a new Ark Royal after the previous ship was sunk in combat.

3. Leeds in 1942

The dining room of a British Restaurant, a cheap public eating place during World War II, at Leeds Town Hall in August 1942. Rows of tables are set out with salt and pepper and ashtrays. Signs ask for plates to be returned and an advertisement for markets is visible on a wall on the right.

4. Leeds 1942

Rows of diners at the opening of the British Restaurant, also called the Civic and the Central, in the Crypt of Leeds Town Hall.

