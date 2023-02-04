News you can trust since 1890
Leeds in 1941: When a 1,000 year old city suburb landmark collapsed

This photo gallery focuses on a year in the life of your Leeds in the early 1940s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

It was a year a city suburb said goodbye to a landmark which had stood proud in the heart of the community before mother nature had her say. Headingley’s Shire Oak had stood tall and proud for 1,000 years before eventually succumb to its age, finally collapsing. This was Leeds in 1941, a year which featured a city brought to its knees by air raids and children enjoying 'seaside' entertainment at Roundhay Park. These photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1941

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1941. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds in 1941

The Yorkshire Hussar Public House at bottom of Eastgate in November 1941.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds in 1941

Air raid damage to property on Model Road in Armley in September 1941.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Leeds in 1941

Mobile Canteens parked in front of Council Offices on Marsh Street on the occasion of Rothwell Urban District Council, Mobile Canteens fund Presentation in April 1941.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

