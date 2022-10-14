News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds in 1937: A year in the life of Briggate

Enjoy a walk down Briggate showcasing a year in the life of the well-loved street at the back end of the 1930s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

You can almost hear the hustle and bustle of shoppers and traders on the city centre thoroughfare in these photos which rewind to 1937. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of life in Leeds city centre during the 1930s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Briggate in 1937

Enjoy these photo memories from Briggate in 1937. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Briggate in 1937

July 1937 and in view is Kardomah Cafe, exhibiton tea-rooms; The Angel Inn Yard and The new Philip's Furnishing Co. premises on the site of The Old Bon Anarche Chambers.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Briggate in 1937

The junction of Queen Victoria Street and Briggate looking onto Fredrick Lawrence Ltd, furniture store in October 1937. Whites, Clothing Store can be seen on the right on Queen Victoria Street.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. Briggate in 1937

The Queens Arcade, built on the site of the Rose and Crown Hotel, in November 1937. In view is J.W. Foster, drapers, who are advertising a ten day sale. Also The British Shoe Company and Marks and Spencer, bazaar (before the move to its present site).

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
LeedsThe Secret Library LeedsMemories
Next Page
Page 1 of 3