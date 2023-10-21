3 . Leeds in 1907

The north side of Boar Lane from a postcard with postmark September 27, 1907. On the right is Sutton's London & Paris Mantle Warehouse which is advertising a summer sale. Above this is the photographic studio of Arthur Thawley, who describes his products as 'Thawley's Good & Artistic Photos'. Further along are the premises of Mrs. Melbourne, costumier, then Holy Trinity Church. After the junction with Trinity Street is the Grand Pygmalion, the department store owned by Monteith, Hamilton & Monteith Ltd. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net