This little pub is hidden behind the shops on Briggate raises a glass to life in Leeds in 1907.
The Angel in Angel Inn Yard, which ran between Briggate and Lands Lane, welcomed locals and weary travellers since medieval times. It closed as an inn in 1903 and was then used as business premises before lying derelict and neglected for many years, until late 1998 when a joint venture between Leeds City Council and developers aimed to restore many of the old courts and yards off Briggate. This collection mainly focuses on life in the city centre before venturing out to the suburbs.
A view of Angel Inn Yard which ran between Briggate and Lands Lane. Pictured in March 1907. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
York Street at the junction with Duke Street in July 1907. The ornate facade of the Lloyds Arms public house is on Duke Street, to the left. It was demolished in 1994 to build the inner city loop road. Workmen are measuring shop property, this was number 48 York Street, run by Sarah Ann Curtis. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The north side of Boar Lane from a postcard with postmark September 27, 1907. On the right is Sutton's London & Paris Mantle Warehouse which is advertising a summer sale. Above this is the photographic studio of Arthur Thawley, who describes his products as 'Thawley's Good & Artistic Photos'. Further along are the premises of Mrs. Melbourne, costumier, then Holy Trinity Church. After the junction with Trinity Street is the Grand Pygmalion, the department store owned by Monteith, Hamilton & Monteith Ltd. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The corner of Kirkgate with New Market Street in July 1907. Former Tiger Stores on corner with statue of Tiger visible above first storey. Visible on New Market Street is J. Hepworth and sons clothiers and R. Sinclair, tobacco manufacturers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net