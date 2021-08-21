James Dean Bradfield, of the Manic Street Preachers, on stage at Leeds Festival in 2001. Picture: Mark Bickerdike
Leeds Festival 2001: 11 photos from the year Eminem and Manic Street Preachers rocked Temple Newsam

It is the biggest event in the Leeds music calendar, attracting tens of thousands of fans from the city and beyond each year with line-ups featuring huge rock bands and rap stars.

By Georgina Morris
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 6:00 am

This collection of pictures from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive takes us back to Temple Newsam Park in 2001 - the third year that the festival had been hosted in the city after the organisers of Reading Festival decided to set up a twin event in the North.

Headlining the main stage that year were the American rapper Eminem, Scottish rock band Travis and Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers.

Other acts performing that year included Marilyn Manson, Green Day, Fun Lovin' Criminals, Supergrass, Iggy Pop and Papa Roach.

1. Leeds Festival 2001

The sea of tents in the campsite at Temple Newsam Park, Leeds, where the festival was held in 2001. Picture: Steve Riding

2. Leeds Festival 2001

Fans arriving at the camp site for the first day of the festival. Picture: Steve Riding

