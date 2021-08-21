This collection of pictures from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive takes us back to Temple Newsam Park in 2001 - the third year that the festival had been hosted in the city after the organisers of Reading Festival decided to set up a twin event in the North.
Headlining the main stage that year were the American rapper Eminem, Scottish rock band Travis and Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers.
Other acts performing that year included Marilyn Manson, Green Day, Fun Lovin' Criminals, Supergrass, Iggy Pop and Papa Roach.
