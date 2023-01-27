News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Co-op memories: Go inside the stores around the city during the 1980s

These photos take you inside Co-op stores around Leeds during the 1980s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

The Co-op's Albion Street store in the city centre will be fondly remembered by a generation of shoppers. But the retailer also boasted a series of satellite stores around the city. These photos take you inside the Super C stores in Armley, Halton and Beeston to showcase the range of goods on offer aimed at enticing bargain-hunters. READ MORE: Go inside the Co-op's flagship Leeds Albion Street store during the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Co-op memories

Enjoy these photo memories from Co-op stores around Leeds during the 1980s. PIC: YPN

Photo: YPN

2. Co-op memories

Did you shop here back in the day? The Co-op store at Beeston pictured in October 1986.

Photo: YPN

3. Co-op memories

The Co-op Super C store boasted wide aisles. The store was opened by Coronation Street star William Roache, who played Ken Barlow, in January 1984. He walked around the store and enjoyed informal chats with shoppers and was happy to sign autographs.

Photo: YPN

4. Co-op memories

The Co-op Super C store in Halton opened in November 1987.

Photo: YPN

