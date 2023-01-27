Leeds Co-op memories: Go inside the stores around the city during the 1980s
These photos take you inside Co-op stores around Leeds during the 1980s.
The Co-op's Albion Street store in the city centre will be fondly remembered by a generation of shoppers. But the retailer also boasted a series of satellite stores around the city. These photos take you inside the Super C stores in Armley, Halton and Beeston to showcase the range of goods on offer aimed at enticing bargain-hunters. READ MORE: Go inside the Co-op's flagship Leeds Albion Street store during the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Page 1 of 4