The Wrens is opposite The Grand Theatre & Opera House and for many years used to offer accommodation to the stars of the stage.

Research revealed that watering hole was named after Alfred Edwin Wren who ran the hostelry on the corner of Merrion Street and New Briggate as Wren’s Exchange Dining Rooms from 1876 to 1889.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet for years the pub signs which showed pictures of Britain’s smallest bird. That changed in May 1993 when they were replaced with a portrait of the founder.

The sign is replaced.

"But try as we might we have been unable to come up with a photograph of portrait of Alfred Wren,” reflected Keith Prime who at the time had run the pub for 14 years.

"After spending many months searching for a likeness of Wren we decided to depict him in the former of a silhouette showing a typical Victorian gentlemen, complete with top hat.”

The origins of the pub’s name was discovered by former licensee Harry Burgoyne’s wife Jean. They ran the pub in the 1960s.

LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Wrens in the 1970s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad