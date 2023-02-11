The Ladbroke Dragonara Hotel on Neville Street first welcomed guests in April 1973 and was built on the site of Whitley's School Close Woollen Mills. It was restyled and refurbished thanks to a £250,000 investment to take its high standards in the 1980s. It became the Hilton International Hotel in 1988. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook