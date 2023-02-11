News you can trust since 1890
Leeds city centre: Memories of the Ladbroke Dragonara Hotel

It was the city centre hotel which set a new standard in style and service when it opened in the 1970s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

The Ladbroke Dragonara Hotel on Neville Street first welcomed guests in April 1973 and was built on the site of Whitley's School Close Woollen Mills. It was restyled and refurbished thanks to a £250,000 investment to take its high standards in the 1980s. It became the Hilton International Hotel in 1988. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Dragonara Hotel memories

Enjoy these photo memories of the Dragonara Hotel. PIC: YPN

Photo: YPN

2. Dragonara Hotel memories

At your service.. in the Pavilion Restaurant pictured in April 1973.

Photo: YPN

3. Dragonara Hotel

'At the table' service at the Dragonara in May 1985.

Photo: YPN

4. Dragonara Hotel memories

Trainee chef Andrew Lenaghan serving up at the Rosewood Table in September 1983.

Photo: YPN

